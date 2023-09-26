Group of students in Ramban college on hunger strike

They are demanding to swap Geography as their major subject with Political Science as their minor subject. They said the new National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, unequivocally grants students the prerogative to change their major and minor subjects during the third semester.

Around 22 students of the third semester of Government Degree College Ramban, under the banner of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), have been on hunger strike for the last six days in the college premises demanding Geography as a major subject.