Group of students in Ramban college on hunger strike

Ramban Sep 26: A group of students of Government Degree College Ramban have been on a chain hunger strike for last six days on the college premises.
They are demanding to swap Geography as their major subject with Political Science as their minor subject. They said the new National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, unequivocally grants students the prerogative to change their major and minor subjects during the third semester.
Around 22 students of the third semester of Government Degree College Ramban, under the banner of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), have been on hunger strike for the last six days in the college premises demanding Geography as a major subject.
College Vice President, ABVP, Sumit Singh Manhas said that those students got admitted in the first semester of a four-year undergraduate Program (FYUGP) in Jammu University affiliated Government Degree College Ramban with Political Science as a Major Subject and Geography as a Minor Subject, now they want to swap major and minor subjects to get Geography as major subject and Political Science as minor subject as they have given the right to swap after the completion of first year under NEP, 2020.
They said according to the minutes of the meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Education Department held on 4-9-2023, chaired by Vice Chancellor University of Jammu it was resolved that students shall be allowed to swap major/minor subjects in the 3rd semester and there shall be no restriction on the number of students swapping major/minor subjects.