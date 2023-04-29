Hard work, strong desire for knowledge key to success: Chief Justice

He was on a maiden visit to Doda and Bhaderwah along with Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal and said this while addressing students at Lal-Ded Auditorium on the topic ‘’Role of Youth In Nation Building’ and also planted saplings of Chinar trees in the premises of the campus.

Chief Justice was warmly received by DC Doda Vishesh Pal Mahajan along with SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom and ADC Bhaderwah Dil Mir Choudhary at Bhaderwah Campus. While addressing students of the Bhaderwah Campus, Chief Justice urged students to achieve continuous improvement and success in any activity stressing that “ positive efforts play an important role in achieving the goal.” He also planted saplings of Chinar on the premises of the Bhaderwah Campus and inspected the courts of Bhaderwah and Doda during his two days tour.