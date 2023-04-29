Hard work, strong desire for knowledge key to success: Chief Justice

Bhaderwah, Apr 29: Chief Justice High Court of J&K and Ladakh Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Saturday said that hard work, discipline, and a strong desire for knowledge are key to success.
He was on a maiden visit to Doda and Bhaderwah along with Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal and said this while addressing students at Lal-Ded Auditorium on the topic ‘’Role of Youth In Nation Building’ and also planted saplings of Chinar trees in the premises of the campus.
Chief Justice was warmly received by DC Doda Vishesh Pal Mahajan along with SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom and ADC Bhaderwah Dil Mir Choudhary at Bhaderwah Campus. While addressing students of the Bhaderwah Campus, Chief Justice urged students to achieve continuous improvement and success in any activity stressing that “ positive efforts play an important role in achieving the goal.” He also planted saplings of Chinar on the premises of the Bhaderwah Campus and inspected the courts of Bhaderwah and Doda during his two days tour.
Rector Bhaderwah Campus Prof. Rahul Gupta during his welcome address, welcomed Chief Justice for visiting Bhaderwah Campus and interacting with the students of the Campus.
Among others present on the occasion were Deputy Commissioner Doda, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice M.K Sharma, Principal District and Session Judge Bhadarwah Sunit Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police Doda Abdul Qayoom, Additional District and session judge Doda Amarjeet Singh Langeh, Dr Jatinder Manhas, officers from civil administration, judiciary and students of Bhadarwah Campus.
Dr. Neeraj Sharma from the Department of the Institute of Mountain Environment Bhaderwah Campus presented a formal vote of thanks. Dr. Atif Qazi conducted the proceedings of the event.