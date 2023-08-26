Haroog-Sumber link road closed after landslide

Ramban, Aug 25: The Haroog-Sumber link road was closed following a massive landslide near Jawari, Sumber area of Dhramkund in Ramban district on Friday.
The road was connecting several villages and two important rail tunnel construction sites Tunnel T-48 and T-49 of the USBRL project in Sumber.
Sources said the Haroog-Sumber link road of Dhramkund was closed due to land and rock slides at Gamnook, Jawari near Sumber.
Due to the blockade of the road, a large number of vehicles of railway construction companies engaged in tunnelling works of Udhampur-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) were stranded at Sumber.
Locals said that men and machinery of a private construction company allegedly carried out excavation work on a steep rock alongside the road at Gamnook Jawari near Sumber on Thursday night.
They said that during the process of excavation a huge landslide occurred that blocked the road when they were quarrying and lifting raw materials to a crusher.
Locals said although the railway construction company pressed a JCB machine into service for clearing debris on Thursday morning, the work was stopped at 5 pm.
People of the area have appealed to the administration and demanded immediate restoration of the road by pressing more machines into service to clear accumulated debris so that the road connectivity could be restored.