Hawker found dead in Ramban

Police sources said a person who used to travel around Basan, Pingloga, Panchyat of Ukhral to sell clothes and goods, was found lying dead in a bushes in the Basan area. Locals who noticed the man lying dead informed the Police.

Later a police team from Police Post Ukhral reached the spot and shifted the body to PHC Ukhral for identification and legal medical formalities. Police source identified the deceased as Ferooz Ahmed son of Babu Din, resident of Allem, District Shamli, Uttar Pradesh.