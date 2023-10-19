Health awareness camp held at Kastigarh, Thathri

Doda: As a part of its new initiative under, "Our Health- Our Responsibility" Campaign, the Health Department Doda in coordination with different inter-sectoral departments organised mega awareness programmes at Kastigarh and Panchayat Barshalla in District Doda.

In Kastigarh, the awareness programme was held at GHSS Kastigarh, which was attended by DDC Kastigarh, Santosha Devi as chief guest . The programme started with the welcome address by BMO Ghat, Dr.Ab Gafoor Ahmed, BMO Thathri, Dr Shafqat Javed and Epidemiologist, Umar Anayat, who briefed the participants about this new initiative started by the health department in coordination with different inter-sectoral departments and gave detail information about different activities to be conducted under this campaign.

In Thathri, the awareness programme was held at Panchayat Barshalla which was attended by Chairman BDC Gundna, Sarshad Natnoo while BMO Thathri, Dr Shafqat Javeed, Sarpanch Barshalla, Pooja Sharma, Jonson Chandail (State ASHA Coordinator), BMEO NHM, Mashhood Latief besides RBSK/NCD Team, Local PRIs, ASHAs and prominent locals of the area.