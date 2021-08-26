Heaps of garbage scattered in Ramban

People complained that the Urban Local Body authorities of Jammu province had miserably failed to start work on the disposal of solid waste dumping for which land was identified.

President Municipal Committee RambanSunitaKumari told Greater Kashmir that the land for dumping heaps of garbage of Ramban town was identified in Daramkund area of Ramban.

She said at present heaps of garbage from Ramban was lifted through vehicles and dumped at Dharmund area of Batote for which they were spending Rs 90,000 yearly.

She assured that the work on solid waste disposal plant of Ramban at Dharmkund would start after the government release the estimated funds of Rs 1 crore.