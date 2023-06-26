Heavy rains force closure of schools upto 10th class in Ramban

Ramban, June 26: Because of heavy rains, on the directions of district administration, all the government and private schools up to class 10th remained closed across Ramban district on Monday.
Official sources said because of heavy monsoon rains and for the safety of school children all the schools up to class 10 remained closed in Ramban district.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban said in view of the heavy rains all the government and private schools remained closed. However, teachers remained present in their respective schools.
Due to heavy spells of rain Monday morning, the water level in all the streams, Nullahs in the district, has risen. The vehicular traffic across the district was also disrupted.