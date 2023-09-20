Helpline launched to address public grievances

Kishtwar, Sep 20: In line with the directives issued by the District Development Commissioner, Dr Devansh Yadav, the Jal Shakti Department, Hydraulic Division Kishtwar, has taken a proactive step to enhance public engagement and streamline grievance resolution processes.
Jal Shakti has launched the Helpline Number 9858031777 for the public of Kishtwar where they can register their grievances.
This dedicated helpline has been established to address and listen to public grievances concerning the Jal Shakti Department.
The department is committed to ensure the prompt and effective resolution of these grievances to improve the overall service delivery and public satisfaction.
The introduction of this helpline reflects the department's commitment to transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric governance. It provides a direct channel for citizens to voice their concerns and seek redressal for issues related to the Jal Shakti Department.
The department has urged the public to utilize this helpline to report their concerns, offer suggestions, and seek assistance in matters related to water supply, sanitation, and related services. The aim is to foster better communication between the department and the community it serves.
The Jal Shakti Department assures the public that all grievances received through this helpline will be addressed promptly and efficiently. This initiative seeks to strengthen the department's ability to serve the community and ensure the efficient management of water resources.