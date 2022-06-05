Chenab Valley

Hizb militant arrested in J&K's Kishtwar

As per police, Talib was active since 2016 and his arrest is a "major blow to the Hizb".
Hizb militant arrested in J&K's Kishtwar
A police spokesman said the militant Talib Hussain son of Late Noor Mohd Gujjar a resident of Rashgwari Tehsil Nagseni District Kishtwar was arrested by Kishtwar Police and 17 RR. J&K Police
GK Web Desk

Srinagar June 5: Police on Sunday arrested a Hizb militant in J&K's Kishtwar district.

A police spokesman said the militant Talib Hussain son of Late Noor Mohd Gujjar a resident of Rashgwari Tehsil Nagseni District Kishtwar was arrested by Kishtwar Police and 17 RR.

As per police, Talib was active since 2016 and his arrest is a "major blow to the Hizb".

"In a major blow to #HM outfit, #Kishtwar #Police & #SecurityForces (17 RR) arrested one terrorist of HM outfit active since 2016 identified as Talib Hussain S/o Late Noor Mohd Gujjar R/o Rashgwari Tehsil Nagseni District Kishtwar, " police said.

Hizb militant

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com