Hizb militant arrested in J&K's Kishtwar

Srinagar June 5: Police on Sunday arrested a Hizb militant in J&K's Kishtwar district.
A police spokesman said the militant Talib Hussain son of Late Noor Mohd Gujjar a resident of Rashgwari Tehsil Nagseni District Kishtwar was arrested by Kishtwar Police and 17 RR.
As per police, Talib was active since 2016 and his arrest is a "major blow to the Hizb".
