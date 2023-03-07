Holi celebrated with religious fervour across Chenab Valley

Bhaderwah, Mar 7: Like other parts of UT of Jammu and Kashmir, Holi festival was celebrated across Chenab Valley on Tuesday with religious fervour, enthusiasm and traditional zeal.
From the early hours people, especially youth were seen sprinkling colours on each other in streets, parks, bazaars and roadsides.
While enjoying the celebration of this auspicious festival, they were dancing to the beating of drums and greeted each and offered sweets.
At Bhaderwah, a special function was organized at Lakshmi Narayan Chowk where a large number of people thronged to participate in the procession. Later, they marched towards the new Bus Stand Kotli, where the main function was organised to celebrate the Holi.
President Sanatan Dharam Sabha Bhaderwah, Yoginder Razdan, MC Vice President Rishi Kotwal,Neeraj Singh Manhas and others also participated. ASP Bhaderwah Kameshwar Puri, SDPO Bhadarwah Waseem Ahmed and SHO Bhaderwah Jatinder Singh Rakwal and Manish Verma Naib Tehsildar Bhadarwah also participated and greeted people on this auspicious occasion of Holi festival.
President Sanatan Dharam Sabha Bhaderwah Yoginder Razdan said that like other parts of UT of Jammu and Kashmir, the Holi festival “ is being celebrated with religious fervor and gaiety in Bhadarwah also. ”
He said that people take delight in spraying coloured water on each other. From early morning, everyone “looked like a canvas of colours.”
Senior BJP Leader Neeraj Manhas said that Holi signifies the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, end of winter, and for “many a festive day is to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and repair broken relationships, and is also celebrated as a thanksgiving for a good harvest.”
Youth, especially girls, were enthusiastic about the celebration and were enjoying the festival with their friends. While enjoying the Holi celebrations at Bhaderwah, the youth said, “we are celebrating the festival with our friends with full religious enthusiasm and fervour.”
Tight security arrangements were made in and around Bhaderwah. ASP Bhadarwah Kameshwar Puri said that to thwart any untoward incident, elaborate security arrangements were made in and around Bhaderwah town as extra columns of Police, JKAP, and CRPF were deployed at all locations.
According to reports, the Holi festival was also celebrated in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Batote, Drabshala, Bhallessa, Gandoh, Nagseni, Chinta, Bhalra, and Thathri areas of Chenab Valley.