Homeless tribal families fail to get money to build shelter in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah, July 5: Forced to live under temporary shelters for months, at least half a dozen tribal families belonging to the BPL category, including a widow and mother of 5 minor children, are frustrated by the alleged apathy of authorities in Bhaderwah and are cursing their stars.
The poor families living in complete distress trying to survive in harsh climates have set up shelters with polythene-covered roofs in the remote Gujjar Basti of Shoppon Village under Thubba Panchayat.
Braving rain and the threat of wild animals, the families along with their toddlers and elderly members live virtually under the open sky. This so as the promised assistance under the centrally-sponsored Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to build a concrete structure has not yet come.
Riffat Bi, 25, said, "It is very difficult and life-threatening to survive under a polythene roof with no doors in the middle of the forest with my three toddlers aged 4 years, 2 years, and 9 months."
"We dismantled our one-room mud house with the hope that we will soon move into a pucca house as promised by the authorities but after the first installment in November last year with which we build the plinth area, we haven't received the second installment forcing us to risk the lives of children who repeatedly fall sick because of the harsh climate," Riffat added saying," the decision to dismantle the mud structure has left our family homeless and under the open sky." She said they now share the polythene-roof temporary shelter with cattle.
Riffat is not alone in her desperate pursuit to provide a home to the family. Expecting the money, five other families in Gujjar Basti demolished their one-room mud houses. Monsoon rains have compounded these families' troubles.
The government had identified 15 beneficiaries under the Awas Yojana in Shoppon village, but 6 of them belonging to the Gujjar tribe have not even received the second installment of the promised monetary assistance to rebuild their homes.
Hajran Begum (65), a widow from Gujjar Basti, said she has paid several visits to Sarpanch and to the rural development department office but the "indifference" of the officials has frustrated her.
These homeless people are angry and annoyed that the promises made to them by the authorities have not been kept. Recent earthquakes in Bhaderwah have further increased their woes as the half-built walls have collapsed.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Bhaderwah Dilmir Chowdhary admitted that there has been a delay in transferring the money to some of the beneficiaries, including that of Thubba panchayat due to some pending verifications.
"We have taken a very serious note of the problems being faced by these poor families and have already taken up the issue with concerned authorities for quick redressal," said Dilmir Chowdhary. "There were some verification issues which have been sorted out on priority and I promise that they will start getting their pending installments within a week's time," ADC added.