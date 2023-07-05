Homeless tribal families fail to get money to build shelter in Bhaderwah

Riffat Bi, 25, said, "It is very difficult and life-threatening to survive under a polythene roof with no doors in the middle of the forest with my three toddlers aged 4 years, 2 years, and 9 months."

"We dismantled our one-room mud house with the hope that we will soon move into a pucca house as promised by the authorities but after the first installment in November last year with which we build the plinth area, we haven't received the second installment forcing us to risk the lives of children who repeatedly fall sick because of the harsh climate," Riffat added saying," the decision to dismantle the mud structure has left our family homeless and under the open sky." She said they now share the polythene-roof temporary shelter with cattle.