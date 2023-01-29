House damaged in fire incident

Ramban, Jan 29: A residential house suffered extensive damages in a fire incident that broke out the previous night in Khari tehsil of Ramban district.
No loss of life was reported as no one was present in the house when this incident happened. However, all belongings kept in the house were destroyed.
According to reports the fire broke out in a residential house of Bahar Ahmed Naike son of Gulam Nabi Naike resident of Arpinchala, Khari
A sentry of an Army post established in the area noticed flames from a house in the Arpinchala area of Khari.He informed senior Army officers, Police and locals.
Upon getting information Army, Police and locals rushed to the spot and tried to douse the leaping flames by pouring water and with the help of fire extinguishers. Two fire tenders from fire station Banihal also reached the spot and they brought the fire under control but till then all the household items kept in this palatial triple-story building were destroyed.
Locals ruled out the possibility of an electric short circuit behind this fire incident.They said there was no electricity in the area last night. They have demanded a probe into the incident.
People of the area have sought the intervention of Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam for establishment of a fire station at Khari.
The reason behind this fire incident yet not ascertained said in charge Fire Station Banihal.