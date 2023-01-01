House of Jamia Masjid Batote Imam gutted

Ramban, Dec 31: A double storey residential house of Imam Jamia Masjid Batote was gutted in a devastating fire incident in Batote town of Ramban district the previous night
No loss of life or injury to any person was reported in the incident, however due to fire the house got completely damaged.
Police sources said the fire broke out in a double storey residential house of Imam Jamia Masjid Batote,Khalil-ul-Rehman on Friday night.
SHO , Police Station Batote Inspector Sampaul Gill confirmed the incident and said no loss of life or injury to any person was reported in this fire incident.
Locals said the fire probably broke out due to an electric short circuit.
Union Minister Dr, Jitendra Singh also the Member Parliament of Udhampur – Doda on receiving report of massive fire in residential premises of Imam Jamia Masjid Batote got the feedback
from Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam regarding the fire incident.
He was relieved to learn that there was no loss of life.
Meanwhile, the administration is providing all possible rescue and relief assistance, he said.