House sanctioned to destitute Bhadarwah family after Greater Kashmir highlights plight

Bhadarwah, Dec 20: Authorities have sanctioned a house to an 11-member destitute family putting up in a tin shed at Chinar Mohalla locality of Bhadarwah in the Doda district of J&K amid bone-chilling winter cold.
The development comes after an exclusive Greater Kashmir report about the miseries of the family to which the local municipal authorities had consistently failed to provide assistance under PMAY Urban scheme.
The family of Mehboob Ahmed Fani, working as a daily wager with MC Bhaderwah, finally heaved a sigh of relief after Executive Officer Municipal Committee Bhadarwah, Yousaf-ul-Umar visited the family and handed over the sanction letter to the family under PMAY Urban as a special case on Thursday.
The case was fast tracked after getting the approval in record time, officials told Greater Kashmir.
The family expressed its gratitude to Greater Kashmir for highlighting the issue and also thanked EO Yousaf-ul-Umar who resolved the matter on priority.
This newspaper in its January 17 issue, carried the exclusive story highlighting the plight of Mehboob living in a tin shed along with his 10 family members including aged mother and minor children.
Following the story, MCB officials swung into action and consequently, EO MC Bhadarwah Yousaf-ul-Umar along with other officials visited the family and assured to take corrective measures in the case on priority basis.
Mehboob said that after running from pillar to post for last three years, he had "almost given up and started believing that we will never get a roof on our heads".
A relieved man now, he said that today, EO MC Bhadarwah visited him and handed over the sanction letter and also assured the first advance installment soon.
"I am thankful to EO MC Bhadarwah as well for taking this case on priority. Insha-Allah, we will enter our home soon," he said.
Shaheena Begum wife of Mehboob Fani said that she has been living in constant fear and was apprehensive whether they will be able to survive this harsh winter after heavy snowfall.