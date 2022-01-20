House sanctioned to destitute Bhadarwah family after Greater Kashmir highlights plight

The development comes after an exclusive Greater Kashmir report about the miseries of the family to which the local municipal authorities had consistently failed to provide assistance under PMAY Urban scheme.

The family of Mehboob Ahmed Fani, working as a daily wager with MC Bhaderwah, finally heaved a sigh of relief after Executive Officer Municipal Committee Bhadarwah, Yousaf-ul-Umar visited the family and handed over the sanction letter to the family under PMAY Urban as a special case on Thursday.

The case was fast tracked after getting the approval in record time, officials told Greater Kashmir.

The family expressed its gratitude to Greater Kashmir for highlighting the issue and also thanked EO Yousaf-ul-Umar who resolved the matter on priority.