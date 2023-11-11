Household survey carried in Doda to identify substance abuse cases

Doda, Nov 11: The Doda district administration is undertaking a household survey to identify substance abuse cases.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Doda, Harvinder Singh on Saturday asked the stakeholder departments to ensure effective working of Addiction Treatment

Facility (ATF), Rehabilitation Centres, besides other measures to reduce the substance abuse in the district, for making Doda drugs free.

The nodal officer for ATF, Dr Zia Showkat informed the chair that there are 376 registered patients in ATF at GMC Doda. He said that additional trained staff is required to start fully functional IPD for the addiction patients.

The DC instructed the stakeholders to take up the matter with the concerned higher authority, arrange training for available staff and manage the staff from GMC Doda to create an IPD facility for the patients.

While reviewing the status of functioning of the Drug De-addiction Centre at Old Hospital Bhaderwah, it was informed that the staff and other required facilities are being arranged for its full functioning.

The DC exhorted to make the Centre fully functional so that the de-addiction and rehabilitation of the addicts was ensured in the district.

The meeting decided to constitute village level committees comprising Lumbardars, Chowkidars, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and one local teacher to conduct random surveys to identify substance abuse cases.

The committee members shall be given hands-on training in the next week, and actual survey of at least 100 households per village shall start by November 20, 2023.

Similar committees have been ordered in municipal areas for the survey on substance abuse.

The DC also reviewed the working of Drug De-addiction Centre in District Police line and other measures taken by the District Administration to curb the menace.

The DC stressed for insightful counselling, treatment, and rehabilitation of the addicts while taking stringent legal action against the drug peddlers.

The DC called upon ADCs and SDMs to ensure the survey of substance abuse is completed within the set timeline in their respective jurisdictions besides identifying drug peddlers for timely action.

The meeting was attended by SSP, Abdul Qayoom; ADC Doda, Dr R K Bharti; ADC Bhaderwah, Chowdhary Dil Mir; SDMs; DPO ICDS Doda, CMO and other concerned.