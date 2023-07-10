Houses develop cracks as two earthquakes jolt Doda, Kishtwar

Srinagar, July 10: Cracks have emerged in houses in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir following twin earthquakes that struck early Monday morning. While there have been no reports of casualties or injuries, several houses have suffered structural damage due to the seismic activity.
The twin earthquakes, occurring consecutively, sent shockwaves through the region, causing panic among residents. The tremors were felt across Kishtwar and its surrounding areas, leaving a visible impact on numerous houses. Cracks appeared on walls, ceilings, and foundations, raising concerns about the safety and stability of affected structures.
Officials said that an earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale struck 12 kms from Kishtwar at 05:38 am. Another earthquake measuring 4.9 struck 12 kms from Doda at the same time.
Preliminary reports indicate that while the cracks in the houses are concerning, there have been no reports of collapsed structures or injuries.
The region was struck by several low and high intensity earthquakes last month, damaging residential buildings and government offices, including schools and hospitals.