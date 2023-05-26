Huge quantity of seized drugs destroyed in Ramban

Ramban, May 26: On the directions of court, a committee headed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate comprising senior police, judiciary, and revenue officers destroyed a huge quantity of the seized drugs in Ramban on Friday.
Officials said the destroyed contraband substances were seized under the 23 narcotics-related cases lodged in the police stations of Ramban district. The destroyed illicit substances included 11.425 kilograms of charas, 7 quintals 98 kilograms and 150 grams of poppy straw, and 1.30 Kg of heroin.
These seized items were destroyed at the Kowbag area of Ramban in the presence of committee members headed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Ramban and other Police officers of the district.