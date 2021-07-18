Hundreds of teachers, non-teaching staff without salary for want of DDO in J&K's Banihal

Banihal, July 17: Hundreds of teachers and non-teaching staff of education zone Banihal in J&K's Ramban district have been deprived of their salary for the month of June due to "non-availability" of a Drawing and Disbursing Officer in the education zone thereby leaving the school staffers high and dry.

The employees told Greater Kashmir that the post of ZEO, the DDO of Banihal education zone is vacant for the last around two years much to their inconvenience.

Although the local authorities had assigned the DDO powers of the zone to Principal Boys Higher Secondary School Banihal, his recent transfer has added to the employees' woes.