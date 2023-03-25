Husband, wife killed in Chenani road accident

Ramban, Mar 25: Husband and wife duo were killed in a road accident at Chenani.
Reports said after a car in which they were traveling in plunged into a nallah, near the Champadi area of Chenani on the Srinagar- Jammu National Highway late Friday night.
Police sources said an Alto car bearing registration number JK19-2966 on its way to Jammu from Ramban went out of control of its driver and plunged into nallah.
Soon after the accident rescue teams of Chenani Police Station reached the spot and shifted the couple to health facility at Chenani where doctors declared both of them as brought dead on arrival.
Police identified the deceased as Rohit Kumar Vaid son of Rajinder Kumar Vaid and Rohit's wife Manju residents of Maitra, Ramban.
Sources said Rohit was an employee of Jammu and Kashmir Bank and was posted at Ukhral in Ramban district.
They further said it was raining heavily in the area when the accident occurred. Police said after conducting post-mortem and other legal formalities the dead bodies of both were handed over to legal heirs Saturday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the last rites of both the deceased were performed at the cremation ground Maitra on Saturday at noon.
Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law at Police Station Chenani for further investigations.