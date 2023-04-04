IAF sergeant dies in car accident near Maroog area of Ramban

Police sources said a Srinagar-bound car bearing registration JK18B-3678 went out of control of its driver and plunged into around 1500-feet-deep gorges near Maroog as a result of which the driver of the car died on the spot.

They said after getting information rescue teams of Police, SDRF, and volunteers of Civil QRT reached the spot and retrieved the body from several hundred-feet-deep gorges and shifted it to the mortuary of District Hospital Ramban for identification and postmortem.