IAF sergeant dies in car accident near Maroog area of Ramban

Ramban, Apr 4: An Indian Air Force (IAF) sergeant died on the spot after the car he was driving went out of control and plunged into a gorge in the Maroog area of Ramban on Srinagar Jammu National Highway in the wee hours of Tuesday.
Police sources said a Srinagar-bound car bearing registration JK18B-3678 went out of control of its driver and plunged into around 1500-feet-deep gorges near Maroog as a result of which the driver of the car died on the spot.
They said after getting information rescue teams of Police, SDRF, and volunteers of Civil QRT reached the spot and retrieved the body from several hundred-feet-deep gorges and shifted it to the mortuary of District Hospital Ramban for identification and postmortem.
Later Police identified the deceased as Indian Air Force sergeant (SGT), Sarfaraaz Ahmed Bhat, 33, resident of Panwah, Kulgam, Kashmir, posted at the Directorate of Mechanical Transport (DMT) at Air Headquarters, Ministry of Defense, New Delhi. He was heading towards his native place Kulgam on leave.
SHO, Police Station Ramban, Anil Chowdary while confirming the incident said that after conducting post mortem at District Hospital and after completing other legal formalities the body of the deceased was handed over to legal heirs Tuesday afternoon for last rites.