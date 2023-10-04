ICDS organises series of women, children oriented activities

Ramban, Oct 4 : Celebrating Sankalp Saptah at Block Khari in district Ramban covered under Aspirational Block Programme (ABP), the ICDS Department under the aegis of the Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam organized a series of women and children oriented activities on the theme ‘Suposhit Parivar’ and ‘Poshan Melas’ to sensitize the people besides providing benefits of schemes to beneficiaries at their doorsteps.
Similar programmes were also organized on day-1 and day-2 in Gundi-Dhram, Ukhral and Gandhri blocks which have been taken up under Aspirational Block Development Programme by the Government. The Chairperson BDC, Javid Ahmed Manhas and PRIs also participated in the programmes.
The Anaganwadi staff conducted Growth monitoring of children in their Anganwadi Centres by measuring height and weight of children, Nursing Mothers and Pregnant Women (beneficiaries) besides providing proper counselling to them about their diet and healthy lifestyle.
Meanwhile, God-Bharai and Annaprashan Ceremony, known as Baby Shower Ceremony have also been organized in Anganwadi Centres to celebrate the beauty of pregnancy and motherhood. God-Bharai ceremony is performed during pregnancy to pray for the good health of mother and baby to ensure safe delivery and in Annaprashan ceremony the baby is dressed in traditional clothes and sits in the lap of mother and mother feeds the first bite of solid food.
The activities Santulit Ahaar was also conducted with great enthusiasm among children and women in all the AWCs in which mothers and children were educated about the importance of balanced diet for health growth for both mother and baby.
Millets ki rang birangi thali, a recipe competition and Mera Poshaq Bageecha- Talk on best practices of kitchen garden-Sowing of Saplings of green and leafy vegetables besides educating women and children about the benefit of millets in the diet was also carried out in various AWCs.