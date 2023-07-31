Implementation of environment plan reviewed in Doda

Doda: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) R K Bharti reviewed implementation of Environment Plan (DEP) in the district Doda at a meeting of District Environment Committee(DEC) on Monday.

An official spokemsan in a statement issued here said that the meeting discussed the Action taken by different departments to minimize the harmful impact of human activities on the environment, besides IEC activities being conducted to spread awareness on the importance of environmental preservation.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Development, ACP, General Manager, District Industries Centre, Superintendent Engineer, PWD, Chief Education Officer Doda, Chief Medical Officer Doda, Divisional Forest Officer, Divisional Officer PCC, District Mineral Officer, Executive Engineers of PDD, PHE and PWD, EOs of MC Doda, Bhaderwah and Thathri, besides other concerned officials.