Implementation of JJM reviewed in Doda

Doda: District Development Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan, as the Chairman District Water and Sanitation Mission (DWSM), reviewed the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the district here at a meeting of Jal Shakti Department (JSD) held in DC office complex.
The DDC was informed that 185 projects at an estimated cost of Rs 748.31 crore have been tendered, allotted and execution has been started on ground to provide safe drinking water through tap water connections to every households as envisaged under JJM.
The JJM schemes include construction of 372 Slow Sand Filtration plants of which 207 have been allotted and 33 started on the ground, while out of 2 Rapid Sand Filtration plants, one has been allotted.
Similarly, work on 3 Borewells has been started out of 05 sanctioned Borewell projects. DDC reviewed scheme wise and JE wise progress of JJM schemes, issuing specific direction and timelines.
The Chairman DWSM (DDC) set the target of 100% completion of 98 schemes in all respects by 31st of October 2023.