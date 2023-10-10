Implementation of JJM reviewed in Doda

Doda: District Development Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Mahajan, as the Chairman District Water and Sanitation Mission (DWSM), reviewed the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the district here at a meeting of Jal Shakti Department (JSD) held in DC office complex.

The DDC was informed that 185 projects at an estimated cost of Rs 748.31 crore have been tendered, allotted and execution has been started on ground to provide safe drinking water through tap water connections to every households as envisaged under JJM.