Implementation of RBSK programme reviewed in Doda

Reviewing the implementation, the CMO directed the concerned to activate their teams in each medical block for thorough and mass screening of the children for different ailments and their timely treatment.

In wake of the suspected cases of measles reported in the District, the CMO stressed upon the RBSK teams to visit Schools and Anganwadi Centres to find out the drop out children and submit the data by 20th of this month and generate mass awareness in this regard.