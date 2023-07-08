Implementation of RBSK programme reviewed in Doda

Doda, July 7: Chief Medical Officer Doda, Dr. Ab Hamid Zargar today convened a virtual meeting to review the implementation of Rashtriya Bal Swastha Karyakaram (RBSK) programme in the District.
Reviewing the implementation, the CMO directed the concerned to activate their teams in each medical block for thorough and mass screening of the children for different ailments and their timely treatment.
In wake of the suspected cases of measles reported in the District, the CMO stressed upon the RBSK teams to visit Schools and Anganwadi Centres to find out the drop out children and submit the data by 20th of this month and generate mass awareness in this regard.
The CMO said that Doda district has adequate healthcare infrastructure to manage the universal immunization programme and surveillance activities to achieve the set target.
The meeting was attended by District Immunization Officer Dr Versha Sharma, Dr Javed Ahmed Parray, Mohd Shafi Attu besides RBSK Team from Assar, Bhaderwah, Gandoh, Ghat and Thathri also attended the meeting through virtual mode.