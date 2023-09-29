In Ramban, people pray for peace

Ramban, Sep 29: People in Ramban prayed for peace on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) and celebrated the day with reverence and fervour with religious processions taken out from various Masjids of the district.
In this connection, special functions of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) started Thursday evening at Markazi Jamia Masjid Maitra Seri Jaded and old Jamia Masjid Ramban, Chanderkote, Batote, and at other places.
The management committees of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) Ramban Maitra Seri, Chanderkot, Batote Sangaldan had invited religious scholars to deliver sermons and speeches at a session who highlighted the universal message and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), Islam as a way of life, universal brotherhood, and global peace.
Religious scholars also impressed upon the audiences to spend their day-to-day life according to the rules and principles of Islam and obey the command of Allah and his apostle Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
Reports of celebrations were also received from other major towns like Batote, Chanderkote, Gool, Sangaldan, Ramsu, and several villages.
The biggest procession was taken out in Chanderkote and Batote towns where hundreds of people raised slogans in favour of Islam and the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
A procession taken out from Jamia Masjid Banihal after passing through markets returned to the Jamia Masjid later and an Islamic flag was unfurled at Markazi Jamia Masjid Banihal.
Large gatherings of people also offered Friday prayers and prayed for the restoration of peace in the country and later on joined the celebrations which were held at Markazi Jamia Masjid Maitra.