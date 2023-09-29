In Ramban, people pray for peace

In this connection, special functions of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) started Thursday evening at Markazi Jamia Masjid Maitra Seri Jaded and old Jamia Masjid Ramban, Chanderkote, Batote, and at other places.

The management committees of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) Ramban Maitra Seri, Chanderkot, Batote Sangaldan had invited religious scholars to deliver sermons and speeches at a session who highlighted the universal message and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), Islam as a way of life, universal brotherhood, and global peace.

Religious scholars also impressed upon the audiences to spend their day-to-day life according to the rules and principles of Islam and obey the command of Allah and his apostle Prophet Muhammad (SAW).