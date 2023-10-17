Incessant rains | Schools upto higher secondary level remain closed in Ramban

The authorities had issued orders in this connection. Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam said, "In view of continuous rains since yesterday, all government and private schools up to the higher secondary level in District Ramban remained closed.”

However, examinationss, if any, were to be held as per the notified date, he added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rain with the possibility of lightning and thunderstorms in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir for October 17, he said.