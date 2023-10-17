Incessant rains | Schools upto higher secondary level remain closed in Ramban

Ramban, Oct 17: The government and private Schools up to higher secondary level remained closed across Ramban district on Tuesday as a precautionary measure in view of incessant rains for the last two days.
The authorities had issued orders in this connection. Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam said, "In view of continuous rains since yesterday, all government and private schools up to the higher secondary level in District Ramban remained closed.”
However, examinationss, if any, were to be held as per the notified date, he added.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rain with the possibility of lightning and thunderstorms in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir for October 17, he said.
Earlier on Monday District Magistrate, Mussarat Islam stated that the Meteorological Department, J&K, has issued an adverse weather advisory and predicted rains/ snow in most parts of J&K, including Ramban District for the next 24-36 hours.
People residing in the upper reaches of Subdivisions Banihal, Gool, Ramsoo and tehsils Batote and Rajgarh in Ramban District are hereby advised to take all precautionary measures and stay away from landslide-prone areas and overflowing Nullahs/ rivers, till the weather improves, an advisory said..
People are also advised to contact the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) on the following cell numbers: 9906046635/ 9419102100 7006631534.
The Deputy Commissioner advised the officers to maintain a close watch on the emerging situation and report damage, if any, to life and property to the District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC) immediately.