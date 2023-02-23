Increasing road accidents in Chenab valley | 5-member committee to ascertain reasons, suggest measures

Jammu: The government has constituted a five-member committee for ascertaining the reasons for increasing cases of road accidents in the hilly terrain of Chenab Valley on Batote-Doda-Kishtwar Road.

As per GAD order, the panel will also suggest measures for making the road accident-free, in compliance to directions of the High Court in PIL No. 30/2019 C/W PIL No. 01/2018 WP(C) PIL No. 13/2022 titled Intakhab Ahmed Qazi V/s Union territory of J&K and another.

The panel will have Engineer in Chief (Secretary Technical, Public Works (R&B) Department as its chairman while Secretary, Road Safety Council; Executive Director (P) NHIDCL, Jammu office; Superintending Engineer PW(R&B) Circle Doda and Senior Superintendent of Police, (Traffic) Rural, Jammu will be its members.