Indoor Saffron Cultivation Technology introduced in Kishtwar

Kishtwar, Sep 3: In a momentous event at the Agriculture Extension Office in Kishtwar, Deputy Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav today unveiled state-of-the-art Indoor Saffron Cultivation Technology. This innovative initiative marks a significant step towards revolutionising saffron cultivation practices in the region.
The event also witnessed the presence of Chief Agriculture Officer, Amjad Hussain Malik, and DAO, Sanjay Sharma, along with beneficiary farmers who stand to benefit immensely from this technological advancement.
Under the Skill Development programme, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, District Kishtwar has realised the project with an estimated cost of Rs 1.35 lakh, under the SANKALP Scheme.
In a generous gesture, each of the 9 beneficiary farmers on the occasion, received 25 Kgs of Saffron Corms, racks, and trays, completely free of cost during the event.
This support aims to empower local farmers and encourage the adoption of advanced saffron cultivation techniques, addressing the climatic challenges prevalent in the region.
The unveiling of Indoor Saffron Cultivation Technology reflects the commitment of the Kishtwar Administration to promote agricultural innovation and enhance the livelihoods of the saffron farming community by fostering the alternate mode of cultivation.
At the launching ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner engaged with saffron growers, highlighting the potential benefits of Indoor Saffron Cultivation Technology. This innovative approach promises to revolutionize saffron cultivation, offering growers enhanced efficiency and productivity in the face of climate uncertainty, irrigation deficit and cultivation spaces in the district.
The Deputy Commissioner urged the saffron growers to refrain from engaging in illicit trading and the unauthorized export of Saffron Corn from the district. “Such activities pose a significant threat to the district’s saffron cultivation practices as it would also contribute to the depletion of indigenous, high-quality saffron, exacerbating the already existing shortage,” he said. In his call for responsible and ethical saffron trade, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of preserving the district’s reputation for producing exceptional saffron, which is crucial for sustaining the livelihoods of local farmers and ensuring the long-term prosperity of saffron cultivation in Kishtwar.