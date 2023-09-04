Indoor Saffron Cultivation Technology introduced in Kishtwar

The event also witnessed the presence of Chief Agriculture Officer, Amjad Hussain Malik, and DAO, Sanjay Sharma, along with beneficiary farmers who stand to benefit immensely from this technological advancement.

Under the Skill Development programme, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, District Kishtwar has realised the project with an estimated cost of Rs 1.35 lakh, under the SANKALP Scheme.