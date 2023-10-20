Induction programme concludes at GDC Ramban

Ramban, Oct 20: A two day Induction Programme for newly admitted students concluded at Government Degree College, Ramban.
The programme was organized by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and Student welfare committee under the guidance of Principal Prof. Archana Kaul with the objective to make the students aware of the curricular and co-curricular activities taking place in the college. The first phase of the programme commenced with the welcome address by Dr. Bharat Singh, HoD (Physics) in which he welcomed the newly admitted students, faculty and other staff members.