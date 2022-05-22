Infant girl among two killed, seven injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Ramban

Srinagar May 22: A 10-month-old girl was among two Doda residents dead while seven others were injured when the vehicle they were traveling in fell into a gorge in Sanasar area of J&K's Ramban district on Sunday evening.
As per an official, the mishap was reported by BMO Batote in which one Sarah Begum, 51 died on the spot while 10-month-old Aayat too succumbed at a hospital.
The injured have been identified as Sarfaraz Ahmad, 25, Toshib Ahmad, 29, Nasreena Begum, 42, Abida Begum, 25, Hinna Kousar, 19, Maniza Jan, 22 and Haris Toushib, 4-all residents of Kastigarh area of Doda.
Five of the injured have been shifted to Jammu for specialised treatment while two have been admitted at CHC Batote, an official said. The cause of the accident was not immediately known. More details are awaited.