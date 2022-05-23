Infant girl declared dead at SDH Banihal, found alive during burial

The locals from Bankoot village arround 3 kilometres from Banihal town held a protest demonstration at SDH Banihal against doctors and other staff they said declared a baby girl born to Shameema Begum wife of Basharat Ahmed Gujjar a resident of Gujjar Basti Bankoot Banihald dead after a normal delivery this morning.

The protesting locals led by local sarpanch Mohammad Alyas Wani and Gujjar leader Choudhary Mansoor said the baby girl was buried in a graveyard of nearby village Hollan, but had to be exhumated after objection by the villagers.