Infant girl declared dead at SDH Banihal, found alive during burial

Banihal, May 23: In utter medical negligence, authorities at the Sub District Hospital Banihal in J&K's Ramban district on Monday allegedly declared a normal newborn baby girl dead who was found alive by locals during her burial. Under fire, the hospital administration has placed two employees of the Gynecology section under suspension.
The locals from Bankoot village arround 3 kilometres from Banihal town held a protest demonstration at SDH Banihal against doctors and other staff they said declared a baby girl born to Shameema Begum wife of Basharat Ahmed Gujjar a resident of Gujjar Basti Bankoot Banihald dead after a normal delivery this morning.
The protesting locals led by local sarpanch Mohammad Alyas Wani and Gujjar leader Choudhary Mansoor said the baby girl was buried in a graveyard of nearby village Hollan, but had to be exhumated after objection by the villagers.
To their utter shock, the infant girl was found alive and crying, the locals alleged. The family said they shifted the baby back to Banihal hospital from where she was referred to a Kashmir hospital for specialised treatment.
"This is height of negligence and non-professionalism on the part of doctors and other staff posted at SDH Banihal, " a protesting local said while demanding strict action against the erring staff.
BMO Banihal Dr Rabia Khan has placed Junior Staff Nurse Sumina Khan and Sweeper Hajira Begum at the Gynecology section under suspension.