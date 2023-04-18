Inquiry ordered as video of absent teachers in Ramban school goes viral

Ramban, Apr 18: Deputy Commissioner Ramban directed Chief Education Officer Ramban to conduct an inquiry and to keep the salary of ZEO Ukhral withheld after a short video was posted by a person on social media showing the absence of teachers in Government Primary School, Hunga, Education Zone Ukhral of Ramban on Tuesday.
Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam through an official communiqué vide No: DCR/PS-Camp/2023/633-38, invited the attention of Chief Education Officer Ramban towards a video that has been posted on social media by one Narinder Singh regarding the absence of teachers in the school.
The short video with background commentary also shows classrooms locked and children playing in the open.
The Deputy Commissioner has taken serious note of the alleged absence of teachers from the said school in the video dated 17 April.
The Deputy Commissioner directed the CEO to conduct an inquiry into the incident with immediate effect and submit a detailed report within seven days positively.
“Your probe must also focus on how an outsider was able to enter the premises of the Government School and shoot a video, which also raises concerns about the safety of the schoolchildren. Till further orders, the salary of ZEO Ukhral shall be kept withheld,” the order reads.