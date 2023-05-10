Inquiry ordered into infant’s death

District Magistrate Ramban, Mussrat Islam ordered an inquiry after the preliminary report received from Naib Tehsildar, Pogal Paristan regarding the closure of NTPHC Neel on Monday and the death of an infant due to negligence of staff.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Ramban, Rajinder Kumar Sharma has been appointed as Inquiry Officer to inquire into the circumstances that led to the death of an infant girl of Muhammad Ramzan of Zaradi Neel, Pogal Paristan at 3 pm on May 8, 2023.