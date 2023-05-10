Inquiry ordered into infant’s death

Ramban, May 10: An inquiry was Wednesday ordered into the death of an infant due to the closure of New Type Public Health Center (NTPHC) Neel on Monday and the alleged negligence of staff posted at the health center.
District Magistrate Ramban, Mussrat Islam ordered an inquiry after the preliminary report received from Naib Tehsildar, Pogal Paristan regarding the closure of NTPHC Neel on Monday and the death of an infant due to negligence of staff.
Additional District Development Commissioner, Ramban, Rajinder Kumar Sharma has been appointed as Inquiry Officer to inquire into the circumstances that led to the death of an infant girl of Muhammad Ramzan of Zaradi Neel, Pogal Paristan at 3 pm on May 8, 2023.
Tehsildar, Pogal Paristan, Nasir Javed would assist the Inquiry Officer, who has been asked to submit his report along with recommendations within 10 days positively, enabling the District Magistrate’s office to proceed further in the matter.