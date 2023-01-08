Interactive meeting to discuss tourism trade scenario held

Kishtwar, Jan 8: District Administration Kishtwar, in collaboration with Kishtwar Development Authority (KDA), on Sunday held an interactive meeting with different stakeholders including Media persons, tourism entrepreneurs, mountaineers, Vloggers, Hoteliers, traders, transporters and concerned departments to discuss roadmap for promotion of Tourism sector in the district.
The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Dr Devansh Yadav.
At the outset, the participants were apprised that District Administration Kishtwar, in collaboration with KDA, is going to introduce varied adventure activities in coming months to attract tourist footfall to different destinations of the district and in this regard adventure sports operators from Rishikesh and other players from tourist industry have been invited for exploring the adventure sports potential in district.
On the occasion, the different stakeholders including private players gave an insight on the various potential tourist spots and tourism avenues of the district which can be exploited to boost the tourism scenario in the district and generate income and employment for Youth.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC called for concerted efforts from all quarters to tap the huge tourism potential of the district.
He observed that an inclusive District Tourism Plan can prove instrumental in promoting and upgrading the tourism scenario of the district.
Laying thrust on promotion of Kishtwar specific tourism, the DC called for devising a workable action plan involving all stakeholders besides training local youth as guides for promoting local culture, art and projecting the area on the tourism map of J&K.
He observed that private players including Media Persons, traders, Hoteliers, Transporters, Vlogers have to play an important role in promotion of virgin areas.