Interactive orientation session held in Kishtwar college

The session commenced with a warm welcome by Dr. Tariq Tamkeen, who provided the students with an enlightening overview of the college's history. Dr. Tamkeen's introduction laid the foundation for the students to familiarize themselves with the rich heritage of GDC Kishtwar, fostering a sense of pride and belonging.

Prof. Mattoo, in an engaging address, emphasized the values and principles that should guide the students throughout their educational journey. He shed light on the various committees established for the welfare of students, providing them with opportunities for personal and professional growth.