Interactive orientation session held in Kishtwar college

Kishtwar, Oct 3: Government Degree College Kishtwar today hosted an interactive orientation session for the fresher - the 1st semester students.
The event, held in the college auditorium, witnessed an enthusiastic gathering of approximately 200 students.
The session commenced with a warm welcome by Dr. Tariq Tamkeen, who provided the students with an enlightening overview of the college's history. Dr. Tamkeen's introduction laid the foundation for the students to familiarize themselves with the rich heritage of GDC Kishtwar, fostering a sense of pride and belonging.
Prof. Mattoo, in an engaging address, emphasized the values and principles that should guide the students throughout their educational journey. He shed light on the various committees established for the welfare of students, providing them with opportunities for personal and professional growth.
Dr. Jyoti Parihar, Principal GDC Kishtwar, addressed the students, emphasizing the importance of discipline and cleanliness within the college campus. Dr. Parihar urged the students to adhere to the college's dress code policy and maintain a clean and organized environment conducive to effective learning.