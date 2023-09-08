International Literacy Day observed at GDC Batote

Ramban, Sep 8: The International Literacy Day was celebrated today in Government Degree College (GDC), Batote in collaboration with the Tehsil Legal Services Authority, here today.
The Programme was presided over by the Principal, GDC, Prof. Dr. Nirlep Kour.
Prof. Dr. Nazim explained to the students about the history and concept of literacy according to UNESCO through Power Point Presentation.
The students also expressed their views about the great importance of literacy for the development of society.
Advocates Inzamam Mir, Nusrat Shah, Shamun Mir and Insha Tabassum said that the right to education is a fundamental right and also a fundamental duty, besides it is one of the most crucial directive principles as enshrined in our constitution.
On the occasion a pledge was also taken by all to strive hard in eradicating illiteracy from the district which has the lowest literacy rate in J&K.