Issues of NH244 discussed with executing agency NHIDCL

Doda, Jan 6: Deputy Commissioner Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, who is also Competent Authority Land Acquisition under section 3(a) of National Highway Act, 1956 in respect of National highways Projects, on Friday chaired a meeting of NHIDCL Officials and representatives of executing companies, to discuss the bottlenecks hampering the execution of works at certain points on NH244.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Abdul Qayoom; ADC, Dr RK Bharti; ACR, Sanjeev Kumar; ACP, Ashfaq Khanji; GM NHIDCL, Tehsildar Headquarter, Tehsildar Doda, representatives of E5, APCO, R&C, OWAISIS, and Mathiyan companies and other concerned officials attended the meeting.
Discussing the issue of Muck dumping, DC asked the ADC to identify the spots/ridges for the muck dumping. He directed Executing agencies/ companies to dump the muck in such a way that the piece of land coming out of the dumping can be put into some gainful use.
On land dispute issues, directions were passed to the revenue authorities to settle the same in consultation with land owners and as per the relevant laws.
On the demand raised by the NHIDCL for allotting additional land adjoining to the road under construction at certain points, DC asked the concerned to process the documents for the same.
The DC instructed the NHIDCL authorities to install CCTV cameras and immediately erect crash barriers along the National Highway at the most vulnerable points.
He further directed the companies involved in construction to accelerate the pace of work so as to complete the prestigious project in given time. He assured them that the District administration will resolve the bottlenecks, if any, to avoid disruption in the road construction work. He further directed them to bring grievances/ hindrances into the notice of administration for their timely redressal.