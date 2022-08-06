Ist batch of annual Manimahesh Yatris proceeds towards Bharmod HP

Bhadarwah:-The first batch of annual Manimahesh Yatris with holy Mace (Charri Mubarak) left Bhadarwah for the holy shrine of Manimahesh in Bharmod district of Himachal Pradesh (HP) on Saturday afternoon.

The Charri Yatra commenced from Lakshmi Narayan Temple situated at Mandir Bazaar Bhadarwah, where since morning devotees started assembling from different parts of Chenab Valley.

A group of about 200 devotees departed from Lakshmi Narayan Temple Bhadarwah to Bheja village where the pilgrims will stay for a night and then proceed further towards the shrine in Himachal Pradesh.