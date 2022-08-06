Ist batch of annual Manimahesh Yatris proceeds towards Bharmod HP

Bhadarwah:-The first batch of annual Manimahesh Yatris with holy Mace (Charri Mubarak) left Bhadarwah for the holy shrine of Manimahesh in Bharmod district of Himachal Pradesh (HP) on Saturday afternoon.
The Charri Yatra commenced from Lakshmi Narayan Temple situated at Mandir Bazaar Bhadarwah, where since morning devotees started assembling from different parts of Chenab Valley.
A group of about 200 devotees departed from Lakshmi Narayan Temple Bhadarwah to Bheja village where the pilgrims will stay for a night and then proceed further towards the shrine in Himachal Pradesh.
It is important to mention here that devotees proceed towards Manimahesh Yatra via Bhadarwah-Padri-Chamba route on foot and during Yatra, pilgrims will reach for its first night stay at Bheja village and on August 7 early in the morning the Yatra will proceed to its next stay at Padri Meadows and after that they will enter into Himachal for their next stay.
However, another group of Yatris will leave on Raksha Bandhan in busses.