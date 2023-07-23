Jail inmates in Bhaderwah take Yoga classes to bust stress
Bhaderwah, July 23 : Continuing with its efforts to reach out to every section of the society to eradicate drug menace, the Ministry Of Ayush has started a 10-day yoga programme for jail inmates in Bhaderwah from Sunday.
The ten days training cum yoga awareness programme is primarily aimed at raising awareness about drug abuse.
Yoga therapist Dr Nidhi Padha taught various Asanas. She gave tips to jail inmates for improving mental strength so that they can stay away from negativity and imbibe the courage to say no to drugs.
“Yoga will surely help to de-stress the inmates especially those detained under NDPS Act by improving their self-strength, balance, flexibility, meditation, breath work, and selfless action to stay away from negative thoughts and any kind of toxic addiction,” said Dr Nidhi Padha.