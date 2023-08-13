Jal Shakti to charge from private water tankers in Ramban

Ramban, Aug 13: District Development Commissioner, has directed Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Department Division Ramban to charge water lifting, and filling charges from private water tankers and other stakeholders under Jammu and Kashmir Water Resource Regulation and Management Act.
In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam through an official communiqué NO:-DDCR/Plg/2023-24/4082-89, Dated: 09.08.2023 directed Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Division, Ramban to charge water usage charges from private water tankers and stakeholders.
The directions were passed by Deputy Commissioner, after it came to the notice of district administration that a large number of private water tankers and water tankers of various stakeholder departments are filling water from various sources in Ramban district, without paying any Water Usage charges to the Jal Shakti Department as notified under Jammu and Kashmir Water Resource Regulation and Management Act.
It has also been learnt that many other Jal Shakti Divisions charge water usage from owners of private water tankers and other stakeholder departments for lifting water from Jal Shakti Department (JSD) sources.
The Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam directed Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Division Ramban to immediately start the process of collection of Water Usage charges from private water tankers/ other stakeholders in Ramban District on the analogy of other Jal Shakti Divisions of Jammu Division. The revenue realised shall be advanced towards the UT Exchequer.
Deputy Commissioner also directed the Executive Engineer to submit a copy of the Action Taken Report to Deputy Commissioner Ramban”s office by or before August 25, along with details of sites of water sources from where the water is being lifted by the private tankers/ other stakeholders without payment of water dues.