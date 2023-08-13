Jal Shakti to charge from private water tankers in Ramban

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam through an official communiqué NO:-DDCR/Plg/2023-24/4082-89, Dated: 09.08.2023 directed Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Division, Ramban to charge water usage charges from private water tankers and stakeholders.

The directions were passed by Deputy Commissioner, after it came to the notice of district administration that a large number of private water tankers and water tankers of various stakeholder departments are filling water from various sources in Ramban district, without paying any Water Usage charges to the Jal Shakti Department as notified under Jammu and Kashmir Water Resource Regulation and Management Act.