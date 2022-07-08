Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked after landslides in Ramban

Srinagar July 8:The Jammu-Srinagar highway was blocked due to landslides at several places in Ramban district stranding hundreds of Amarnath Yatris on the road, officials said on Friday.
DSP HQ Ramban Pardeep Sain also Yatra officer at Chanderkoot said that the NH 44 has been blocked at Mehaar, Cafeteria Mode, Chamba , Anokhifall ,Kelamode and Pantiyal due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by early morning rain.
Yatris have been stopped at Yatra niwas Chanderkoot, the officer said adding over 6000 are sheduled to visit the cave shrine in Anantnag via Baltal and Pahalgam.
Sain said restoration work has been started and it will take 2 to 3 hours to clear the road.