Jammu-Srinagar highway cleared for stranded vehicles, no fresh traffic allowed

SSP Traffic NH, Shabir Ahmad Malik told Greater Kashmir that the highway was restored for stranded traffic at arround 11:30 AM this morning after which more than 500 stranded vehicles mostly Kashmir bound trucks were allowed on priority. A few stranded trucks on the Banihal-Qazigund four lane tunnel were also allowed towards Jammu, he said.

Malik said that only stranded vehicles have been allowed to reach their destinations for now while no fresh traffic shall be allowed from Srinagar and Jammu in view of bad road condition and possible landslides and shooting stones.

"A fresh landslide comprising boulders hit the highway near Peera few kilometres short of Nashri tunnel last night which was cleared this morning, " the SSP said.

Shortly after improvement in weather on Sunday morning, the highway authorities pressed men and machinery into service to clear landslides at Cafeteria Morh Ramban, Maroog and Peera on the crucial highway connecting Kashmir with the rest of the world.