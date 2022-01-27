Chenab Valley
Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for second day after fresh landslide in Ramban
The highway was closed on Wednesday after a landslide in the Duggi area of the district.
Jammu, Jan 27: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for vehicular traffic for the second consecutive day on Thursday due to a landslide in Ramban district, sources said.
The 270-km-long stretch, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by a landslide in the Panthiyal area in Ramban, they said.
As a result, hundreds of vehicles are stranded at different points on the highway, they added.
Men and machinery have been deployed to clear the area for the traffic, the sources said.
