Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens for one-way traffic

Nearly 1,000 vehicles stranded at different points on the highway in the district have been allowed to move towards their respective destinations, they said.



The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked at Cafeteria Moore, Mehaar, Chamba Seri, Keela Moode Tunnel, Maroog and Pantiyal in Ramban due to landslides, slush and shooting stones, the officials said.



They said a convoy carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims to Kashmir has been stopped at Chanderkoot and the yatris will halt for the night at Yatra Niwas there.