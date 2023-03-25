Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens for traffic after 12 hours

Traffic officials said stranded trucks moving towards Kashmir valley and both-side passengers traffic has also been allowed on the highway.

After incessant night long rains in Ramban - Banihal sector, the highway was closed at Mehaar, Cafeteria Morh of Ramban and Chamlawas, Shalagarh and Sherbibi of Banihal area due to the shooting stones and mudslides.

DSP Traffic NHW Ramban Iftikhar Ahmed said after the improvement in weather the restoration work of highway was speeded up and after clearing the debris and stones from road the highway was restored at 12 noon Saturday.

He said after the restoration, the Kashmir-bound stranded trucks have been allowed to ply on priority and later LMVs Traffic from Qazigund and Udhampur has also been allowed to move.