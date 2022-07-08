Jammu-Srinagar highway restored for one-way traffic

Srinagar July 8: Authorities on Friday restored a one-way vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, which was blocked due to landslides at many places triggered by rains in Ramban district.
An official said that the NH-44 has been restored for one-way traffic adding the Amarnath Yatris via Baltal route stranded at Chanderkoot since morning have been allowed to move towards Kashmir.
The was blocked due to landslides Mehaar, Cafeteria Mode, Chamba , Anokhifall ,Kelamode and Pantiyal due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by early morning rain.
Yatris were stopped at Yatra niwas Chanderkoot, an official said adding over 6000 are sheduled to visit the cave shrine in Anantnag via Baltal and Pahalgam.