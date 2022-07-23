Jammu-Srinagar highway shut after shooting stones in Ramban

Srinagar July 23: The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained shut for vehicular traffic on Saturday after shooting stones in Ramban district triggered by inclement weather conditions, officials said.
"Jammu -Srinagar NHW (N-44) blocked at Mehad, Ramban due to Shooting stones. People are advised not to travel on Jammu -Srinagar NHW without confirmation from TCU Jammu/Srinagar/ Ramban, " a Traffic Police official said this morning.
However Mughal road and SSG road through for vehicular movement, he added.
An official told Greater Kashmir that Amarnath Yatris on way to the cave shrine in Kashmir have been shifted to Yatri Nivas in Chanderkoot.