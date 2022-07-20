Jammu-Srinagar highway through for traffic after brief blockade

Srinagar July 20: Vehicular traffic has been restored on the Jammu-Srinagar highway after a brief blockade of road due to heavy rains in Ramban district.
"As conveyed by NHAI, traffic has been restored on NH-44 in Ramban District, " Deputy Commissioner Ramban said in a tweet.
The highway was blocked due landslides and shooting stones at several places including Cafeteria Morh , Seri, Maroog, Tunnel no 2 at Keela Morh, Battery Chashma and Pantiyal bringing vehicular traffic to a grinding halt, DSP HQ Ramban Pradeep Kumar Sen, told Greater Kashmir.
Sen, who is also the Yatra Officer at Chandrakoot, said that the stranded Amarnath Yatris are being allowed towards Kashmir adding around 4500 pilgrims are part of today's batch to visit the cave shrine via Pahalgam and Baltal.