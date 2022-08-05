Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked due to shooting stones in Ramban

Srinagar Aug 5: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked due to continuous shooting stones at Mehad and Cafeteria areas of Ramban district on Friday with officials asking people not to travel on the road without confirmation.
"Traffic update at 0430 hrs: Jammu -Srinagar NHW (NH-44) blocked at Mehad, Cafeteria, Ramban due to continuous shooting stones. People are advised not to travel on Jammu -Srinagar NHW without confirmation from TCU Jammu/Srinagar/Ramban, " a Traffic Police official said in a statement.
"Traffic update at 0730 hrs: Traffic plying on Mughal road, SSG road closed & Jammu-Srinagar (NH-44) is still blocked, restoration work is in progress. People are advised not to travel on Jammu -Srinagar NHW without confirmation from TCU Jammu/Srinagar/Ramban, " he added.
The Traffic Police Department had informed that the highway would be open for two-way traffic of light and medium vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles today.