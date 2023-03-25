Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed due to mudslides

Srinagar, March 25: The Jammu-Srinagar Highway was closed for traffic due to mudslides and shooting at several places along the road.
Reports said that the road was blocked at Cafeteria mord, Mehar Ramban and Shalgadi Sherbibi in Banihal.
Meanwhile, the higher reaches of Pir Panjal including Mahoo Mangit received fresh snowfall while rains lashed the plains.
The Jammu- Srinagar Highway is the lifeline to the landlocked valley as all the food and other essentials are transported through this road.
"Jammu Srinagar NHW blocked due to shooting stones/mudslide at Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban. People are advised not to travel till clearance,” Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said.
It said that the clearance work of the highway – the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting it with the rest of the country – is underway.